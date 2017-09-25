Moline superintendent asks for patience as district develops plan for Franklin Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - Hundreds of parents and students packed the auditorium at Woodrow Wilson Middle School to find out what's next for their students at Franklin Elementary School.

"What are you going to do with our kids and how long are they going to be out of that school and where are we gonna go in the meantime?" asked Lesley Delille, parent.

Nearly 270 students couldn't go to school on Monday after a fire caused significant damage to the building.

"Me and him just kind of hung out together, went and got ice cream and just made a day of it but we can't do that everyday," said Anthony Lyons, parent.

The school will be closed for the rest of the week while the district puts together a plan.

"Our goal is to have all the students in the staff in one building somewhere," said Lanty McGuire, District's superintendent.

Moline's superintendent says they will start to look at possible buildings on Tuesday.

"What we learned from this whole situation is that we're gonna have to be flexible because I would like to say that we're gonna be in that building tomorrow," said McGuire.

Once a building is found, the district will work with the MetroLINK to figure out a busing system.

People in the community are helping.

One Moline student has started a gofundme page to help raise money for supplies. Also, the Moline High School Volleyball team is collecting donations at their game Tuesday night, September 26th.

The Moline High School has also decided to make Franklin Elementary staff and students the grand marshals of the homecoming parade on Saturday.