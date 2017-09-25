Minnesota woman arrested for DUI with five kids in car

ROCHESTER, Minn. — An intoxicated woman who was breastfeeding an infant when officers approached her after a traffic stop also had five children in the car she was driving drunk, KAAL television in Rochester is reporting.

According to police, the traffic stop was initiated around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 on Highway 52 near the town of Oronoco, after an officer saw a vehicle driven by Tasha Schleicher, Rochester, strike a guard rail.

Sgt.Kirby Long of the Olmstead County Sheriff’s Department said the police sergeant approached the driver, who he said was breastfeeding an infant. Four other children under the age of 10 were also in the vehicle, he added.

The responding sheriff’s deputy took Schleicher into custody. Once at the Olmsted County Law Enforcement Center, Schleicher was given a breathalyzer test. Sgt. Long said Schleicher blew a .17. Schleicher is facing a DWI charge.

The children were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary’s Campus as a precaution and child protection subsequently put them into placement. In addition to the five children in the car, Sgt. Long said Schleicher has five other children at home.