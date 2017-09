Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds spent the morning with students in Des Moines, reminding high school seniors and their parents to apply for college financial aid.

With the average student loan debt for graduates last year coming in at more than $37,000, Reynolds says she certainly knows that every dollar counts.

This Sunday, October 1, is the first day that families can fill out FAFSA forms for college.