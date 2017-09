Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois -- Democratic lawmakers have sent a bill that would expand abortion coverage to the desk of Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner.

The bill would allow Medicaid recipients and state employees to use their health care, which is paid for my taxpayers, to pay for abortions.

The plan would also keep abortion legal in Illinois, regardless of any future rulings by the Supreme Court.

Governor Rauner has 60 days to make a decision on the bill.