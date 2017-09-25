Hundreds of Quad Citians call the University of Iowa home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa- University of Iowa leaders are looking forward to this year's freshman class.

The class of 2021 is most academically accomplished class in school history, with a 3.69 grade point average.

We had Breakfast With Vice President of Student Life, Melissa Shivers, Thursday, September 21 on Good Morning Quad Cities. There are more than 5,000 students in that class. It's the third largest class in UI history.

"We also have over 1,500 students from the Quad Cities who are here," Shivers said Thursday. "We think they choose us because it's so close to home being one hour away, but also it's a Big 10 school, and they can have a Big 10 experience but also be able to access their families which is really exciting."

More than 55% or 2,900 of the 5,000 freshman students are from Iowa.

Thursday, September 28, we are having Breakfast With the Vice President for Western Illinois University's Quad Cities campus. We'll be talking with Dr. Joseph Rives about all the exciting things happening at school this year. We'll be at Dead Poet's Espresso in downtown Moline. You can submit any questions you have by clicking on this link.