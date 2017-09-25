BREAKING NEWS: Davenport Police Investigating Car Chase brought on by Shots Fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Davenport Police are investigating a car crash brought on by a shots fired call early Monday, September 25th.

Around 3 a.m., there was a shots fired call at 14th and Gaines Street.

According to Davenport Police scanner, there was a chase over the Centennial Bridge, heading over into the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, then wrapped back around and headed towards West 65th and Brady Street in Davenport.

When our WQAD News 8 crew arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. there were about a half dozen police cars surrounding the area, and a white Chevy with front and rear damage on the road.

Crews report also hearing a woman yelling from the back of a cop car, but it's unclear how, or if, she is connected to this incident.

Officers have been out taking pictures and searching the area for any evidence.

They left the scene around 4:30 a.m.