Davenport Police are investigating a possible shooting.

It happened along West 63rd Street, right near Appomattox Road, north of Davenport North High School, just after 12 a.m. on Monday, September 25.

No official word if anyone was injured at this time.

There are also reports of a shots fired call in the same area, that happened shortly afterwards, around 1:30 a.m.

No word on if the two incidents are related.