Campbell’s Island Monument Historic Preservation Project receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $500 for the August Three Degree Guarantee to the the Campbell’s Island Monument Historic Preservation Project of the Mary Little Deere-Fort Armstrong Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).

Accepting the check were Kathy Elliott and Kitty Humphrey from he Campbell’s Island Monument Historic Preservation Project of the Mary Little Deere-Fort Armstrong Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).

The Mary Little Deere-Fort Armstrong Chapter of NSDAR, located in Moline, Ill., has taken on the restoration of the Campbell’s Island monument. The monument, established in 1906, honors Lt. John Campbell and his fellow soldiers for their efforts during the Battle of Rock Island Rapids – one of the most western battles of the War of 1812. The restoration project aims to restore the monument by completing masonry tasks, replacing sidewalks and replacing lower parameter fence. The goal is to preserve the historic landmark for future generations so that they may understand the efforts made by early settlers.

