Burlington man arrested during traffic stop

BURLINGTON, Iowa — At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25, the Burlington Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Garfield St.

During the stop, a search warrant was conducted on the vehicle.

One of the vehicle’s occupants, Robert Elizah Walker, of Burlington, was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, which had been reported stolen out of Michigan.

Walker, 18, was also in possession of marijuana that had been packaged for distribution.

He has been charged with possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, a class D felony, carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, and fourth degree theft.

Pending a court appearance, Walker is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond.