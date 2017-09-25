Anthony Weiner gets 21 months in prison in sexting case

(CNN) — A federal judge in New York sentenced former US Rep. Anthony Weiner to 21 months in prison Monday for transferring obscene material to a minor.

The ex-congressman, 53, pleaded guilty in May to the charge. Weiner’s defense team sought probation. The government recommended 21 to 27 months in prison.

Weiner pleaded guilty this May in New York’s Federal District Court to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

His attorneys maintain Weiner is not a sexual predator but a sick man who has made “stunning progress” through counseling. They had asked for probation.

The former New York mayoral candidate is in the midst of a divorce from his wife.