24 Iowa Air Guard security troops draw Puerto Rico duty

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa National Guard is sending 24 security troops to help civilian law enforcement in Puerto Rico as the island recovers from the blows of Hurricane Maria.

Col. Greg Hapgood says 16 members of the 132nd Wing of the Iowa Air National Guard will join eight members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing on a KC-135R Stratotanker being flown Monday from Sioux City to Des Moines. Hapgood says that because there’s no power for runway lights in Puerto Rico, the airmen will remain in Iowa on Monday night before heading to Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Hapgood says the Air Guardsmen will be in Puerto Rico for an indeterminate period.