Quad City Motorcyclists suit up for a “Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride”

DAVENPORT-- Dozens of Quad City motorcyclists suited up for the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride.

During the ride both men and women dressed in their fine clothes and rode vintage style bikes.

The goal of the ride is to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research and male suicide prevention on behalf of the Movember Foundation.

"I think suicide affects a lot of families, I had a cousin commit suicide this summer so this one really hits home for me," says Dylan Steil, ride host.

The ride is held in 600+ cities and across 95 countries. On September 24th motorcyclists met up at Baked Beer and Bread company in the East Village of Davenport.

They crossed over the Missisippi River into downtown Moline, Schwiebert Park in Rock Island and back over to downtown Davenport.

"Male or female we're gentle-folk we're having a great time, we're rallying around motorcycles and we want to be distinguished about it. We want to feel pretty and handsome and just celebrate life really, says Steil.