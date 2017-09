× Police asking for help to find missing Davenport man

DAVENPORT — Davenport Police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing man.

Modesto Martinez, a 36-year-old autistic male, was reported as a missing person on Sunday, September 24. He was last seen at 7 p.m. in the area of 2300 Farnam Street. Modesto was wearing red flannel pajamas.

Martinez is 6’01” and weighs 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say to call 911 if you have information about Martinez’s whereabouts.