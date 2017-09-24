Pittsburgh Steelers to skip National Anthem, remain in Locker Room

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Pittsburgh Steelers will remain in the locker room during the National Anthem today at Solider Field in Chicago, ABC News and ESPN report.

The unprecedented show of resistance comes after President Donald Trump called on NFL teams to suspend or fire any players who choose to kneel or who refuse to stand during the National Anthem. The president followed up to those comments this morning, encouraging fans to “refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our flag and country” on Twitter.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin, made comments in response to the recent tweets and about the decision to remain in the locker room today.

“We’re not participating in the anthem today. Not to be disrespectful to the anthem, to remove ourselves from the circumstance.” Tomlin said on CBS Sports.

“These are some very divisive times for our country,” Tomlin said. “For us as a football team, it’s about us remaining solid.” Tomlin said. “We’re not going to be divided by anything said by anyone.”

The Steelers take on the Chicago Bears today at 1:00 P.M.