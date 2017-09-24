One dead, six wounded in TN Church shooting

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Authorities in Tennessee say one person is dead and six other churchgoers are wounded after a gunman opened fire at a church in the Nashville area.

ABC News reports that the shooting took place at Burnett’s Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tennessee.

The woman killed was shot dead in the church’s parking lot, according to Nashville police.

The gunman was also wounded and is at an area hospital, police said. It was not immediately clear what injuries the suspect sustained.

All of the people who were wounded have been transported to area hospitals and the majority of those wounded are older adults, according to the fire department there.

Vanderbilt Medical Center said in a statement after the shooting that its emergency medicine physicians and trauma center surgeons are caring for two critically injured gunshot victims, and another four individuals who are currently in stable condition.

