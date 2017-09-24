Muscatine home hit by overnight gunfire

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Gunfire hit a home in Muscatine overnight.

Officers responded to the 600 block of West 3rd Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 24, for reports of gunshots. They found a home that was struck multiple times by bullets.

Police say there were people inside the house at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

Officers say the residence was intentionally targeted, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joe Roseman at 563-263-9922 extension 614.