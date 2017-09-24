Hot temperatures takes toll on QC Marathon runners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scorching hot temperatures was enough for many to drop out of this year’s Quad City Marathon, still thousands of runners stayed in the race.

“Sometimes you have a good mile and then a bad mile… just keep pushing… through the good miles,” says participant Julie Johnston.

Medical crews from UnityPoint Health- Trinity Hospital says they were ready to tend to more people than usual during the marathon.

“(We’ve got) a lot of extra water down here, we’ve got extra medical staff from different city departments and ambulance services out there,” says Emergency Services Coordinator, Adam Sowells.

The medical team treated 26 people participating in the race, including the first, second and fourth place finishers om the women’s marathon.

Joe Moreno, director of the marathon says one man collapsed during the race and was taken to the hospital, his conditions are unknown.