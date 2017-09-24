Governor’s ride to Springfield raises money for Honor Flight

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — Governor Rauner took to the streets to raise money for veterans on Saturday Sept, 23.

Rauner completed his third annual “Governor’s ride to Springfield” to help raise money for Honor Flight of Illinois and various other Illinois Veterans organizations.

The motorcycle ride, which originates in Countryside Illinois, a western suburb of Chicago, travels down the historic route 66 to Springfield.

The ride featured stops in Lexington, IL to travel along historic Memory Lane to the Veterans monument on Main Street there, as well as a stop at The Mill on 66, the newly-opened Route 66 museum in Lincoln, IL.

“This year’s Governor’s ride was another great opportunity to honor and support our veterans, and the funds raised will help send them on honor flights to our war memorials,” Gov. Rauner said.

The Governor also used the opportunity to thank first responders.

Donations were accepted along the way. Money raised will go to help our nations “needy vets” said Tim Grzenia of the Canaryville Veteran Rider’s Association.