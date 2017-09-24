Fire damages classroom at Franklin Elementary in Moline

MOLINE — Fire damaged a classroom at Franklin Elementary School in Moline.

Firefighters arrived at Franklin around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 24, for a fire alarm. Crews found smoke coming from the building.

According to Capt. Brian Vyncke, one classroom was heavily damaged by the fire, and adjoining rooms and hallways sustained smoke and water damage.

Fire crews also had to deal with extreme heat as they worked to make sure the fire was extinguished.

“We actually called a bus in. MetroLINK provided a bus for us, and we’re actually trying to get guys in the air conditioning to kind of cool down, trying to get them some refreshments. Being here the time they’ve been here, we’re also trying to get them some food, and just trying to keep things going,” said Vyncke.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Vyncke said he was unsure if the fire would impact school on Monday.