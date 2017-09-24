Dixon man admits to setting stolen vehicle on fire

DIXON, Illinois — A Dixon man was arrested after admitting he stole a vehicle and then set it on fire.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, Dixon Police responded to the Custer Avenue boat docks for a report of a vehicle on fire. Officers found a Chevrolet Monte Carlo fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, officers noticed the gas cap to the vehicle was open with a rag sticking out of it.

Police arrested Andrew Ford, a 23-year-old from Dixon. Investigators said Ford admitted to taking the vehicle from its owner without permission. He was then involved in a minor accident while driving the vehicle, and set it on fire to try and conceal any evidence he had taken it.

Ford was charged with arson, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, and criminal damage to property.