Angel statue dedicated for families who have lost a child

MOLINE-- It was an emotional afternoon for families at the Moline Park Cemetery.

They gathered for the dedication ceremony of the Angel of Hope statue.

The memorial is to give families a symbol of hope to parents who have experienced the loss of a child.

During the ceremony family members placed white roses in front of the new angel statue and white doves were released into the air.

The Angel of Hope Statue is inspired by the bestselling novel 'The Christmas Box," and it's story has led to the creation of more than 120 real angel statues around the world.

The statue idea was first brought by Lisa Rains who had experienced the loss of two children.

'It represents hope for the parents who have lost children, it gives them a place to come to feel comfort," says Rains.

More than $50,000 dollars was raised to dedicate the statue.