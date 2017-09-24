A taste of fall will finally arrive this week

We aren’t quite done with the warmer than normal weather! Temperatures overnight tonight will only fall into the mid 60s with a mostly clear sky.

We’ll start off our Monday with plenty of sunshine, and it’s going to be very warm with highs near 90. By the afternoon, more cloud cover will be moving through as a cold front begins to approach us. As the front moves eastward, we may see an isolated shower or two overnight Monday into Tuesday.

A better chance at a few showers and storms arrives on Tuesday as this cold front passes through. However, showers and storms will still remain pretty spotty. Temperatures will peak around the low 80s, but we’ll be cooling off quickly that evening.

For the remainder of the week, we’ll be drastically cooler! Highs Wednesday through Friday will only reach the low 70s with the sunshine returning.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham