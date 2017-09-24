5031 entrants hit the pavement for the 20th running of the QC Marathon. Temperatures were near 70 at the start of the race.
20th QC Marathon – Runners battle course and heat
-
The Score Sunday – Iowa, Illinois Football, QC Marathon, FCA
-
20th Quad Cities Marathon is this Sunday
-
Hot temperatures takes toll on QC Marathon runners
-
Which roads will be affected by Sunday’s Quad Cities Marathon
-
Small town Iowa marathon comes to an end after 20 years
-
-
94-year-old becomes oldest woman to run half-marathon
-
Clowning Around class coming to the QC
-
Let’s Move Quad Cities: Ladies ready to run this year’s half marathon
-
Photos: Storms passing through the QC area Friday night
-
Quad City Marathon officials work to beat the heat for Sunday’s race
-
-
NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Jazz Up Your Light Switch Covers & OMG BeckyFest Details
-
QC Coalition holds rally to push Congress to save DACA
-
Quad City Steamwheelers are back