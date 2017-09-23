× Pro athletes vs. President Trump: NBA, NCAA teams pull out from White House visits after reignited Twitter feud

President Donald Trump continued his war of words Saturday with the NFL and football players who choose to kneel instead of standing during the national anthem. But that’s not the only pro sport the president is feuding with.

The fight between pro athletes and the president was reignited last night at a Trump rally in Alabama.

The president took to the podium, saying players who do not take a knee during the anthem should be fired, reiterating his signature line, “You’re fired, you’re fired!”

Trump kept up the attacks on Twitter today, writing that players who make millions should stand for the anthem and the flag.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Now, the NFL is striking back. In a statement, Commissioner Roger Goodell writes, “Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game, and all of our players.”

But that’s not the only pro sport the president is taking to task; the president is now feuding with the Golden State Warriors and its star, Steph Curry.

The president lashed out on Twitter, writing, “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore… invitation is withdrawn.”

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

And just hours ago, Curry’s team, the Golden State Warriors, backed him up. They announced no one from their team will be visiting the White House, saying President Trump made it clear they’re not invited.

Subsequently, North Carolina’s 2017 National Championship Men’s Basketball team announced they will not be vising the White House either.

It’s custom for teams to visit the White House after a championship win, although individual players have chosen to opt out of the visit due to political differences in years past.