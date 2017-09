Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- No. 4 ranked Penn State stayed undefeated with a touchdown as time expired, beating the Hawkeyes 21-19.

With less than two minutes to play, Iowa took a 19-15 lead with an Akrum Wadley touchdown.

Penn State would answer, though, with Trace McSorley finding Juwan Johnson in the endzone on the final play of the game.

Iowa is now 3-1.