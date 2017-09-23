Once again, near record highs are likely for Sunday

Talk about another scorcher of a day! As we wind down the rest of the evening, we’ll see the sky remain mostly clear. It’s still going to be pretty mild with lows only in the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll be right back into the sunshine tomorrow, and the heat will continue! Highs will soar near 90, and they will get close to the record high of 91 in the Quad Cities.

While we’ll be a touch cooler on Monday, we’ll still warm up quickly into the upper 80s. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, but our rain chances increase that night. A cold front will slowly inch eastward, and it will bring a few showers late that night.

A few showers and storms are possible on Tuesday as this front pushes though the Midwest. Highs on Tuesday will only make it around 80. However, much cooler air will arrive after the front passes! For the rest of the week, highs will only be in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham