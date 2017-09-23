Kewanee beats Erie-Prophetstown for their second win of the year.
Kewanee picks up second win of the year
-
Monmouth-Roseville picks up first win of the year
-
Mercer County wins first game of the year
-
Back to Back Champs: Penguins Beat Preds 2-0 for Stanley Cup
-
Warriors dethrone Cavaliers for second title in three years
-
Kewanee wins on the road over Riverdale
-
-
Complete coverage of Fulton’s last second win over Morrison
-
Bryson DeChambeau wins 2017 John Deere Classic
-
Morrison stays perfect win road win
-
Teen charged in case of puppy found with slashed neck
-
Mic’d up with Mike Papoccia & Chip Filler, Complete cover from Newman-Orion
-
-
Bureau Valley holds on for 3-point win
-
Mercer County gets second win in the LTC
-
Pleasant Valley softball takes state title