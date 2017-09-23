Fulton scores a last second touchdown to beat Morrisson 38-30 to win the Wooden Shoe Trophy.
Complete coverage of Fulton’s last second win over Morrison
Pleasant Valley softball takes state title
Kewanee picks up second win of the year
Monmouth-Roseville cruises past Sherrard
Sterling avenges last years lost to Sycamore with opening week win
Mercer County gets second win in the LTC
Bryson DeChambeau wins 2017 John Deere Classic
Muscatine SB battles back to win in last at bat
Back to Back Champs: Penguins Beat Preds 2-0 for Stanley Cup
Warriors dethrone Cavaliers for second title in three years
Bandits win 12th Midwest League Championship
The Open 2017: Jordan Spieth wins British Open
JDC champ Bryson DeChambeau off to rough start in British Open
