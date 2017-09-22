Whitey’s Ice Cream unveils two new flavors

MOLINE, Illinois — Tired of pumpkin spice everything this time of the year? Well Whitey’s Ice Cream has created two completely different flavor profiles heading into the autumnal season.

On it’s Facebook page Friday, Sept. 22, the popular ice cream store revealed new flavors Chipotle Chocolate and Mint Cookie Crunch.

Chipotle Chocolate is described as “chocolate ice cream swirled with ribbons of fudge featuring faint smoky notes and a hint of heat for a surprising, spicy finish.”



Mint Cookie Crunch features “mint ice cream, mixed with a minty chocolate cookie revel and packed with chunks of OREO®.”

The new flavors are available immediately, company officials said.

On a related topic, have you ever wondered how Whitey’s got its name? WQAD’s Angie Sharp dug into that and other Whitey’s trivia earlier this summer:

