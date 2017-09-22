× Which roads will be affected by Sunday’s Quad Cities Marathon

The Quad Cities Marathon is taking over the streets on Sunday, September 24th. Here’s what you need to know if you plan on driving through the QC that day.

The race starts and ends at the John Deere Commons in Moline, but routes through Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf and the Arsenal.

Here are the planned road closures in Moline:

Saturday

River Drive will be closed at 7 a.m. from 12th Street to 15th Street (detours onto 4th and 5th Avenues)

River Drive will have westbound lane closures starting at 11 a.m. between 15th and 19th Streets.



will have westbound lane closures starting at 11 a.m. between 15th and 19th Streets.

Sunday

River Drive will be closed from 12th Street to 19th Street between 7:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., though some cross traffic will be allowed

River Drive between 19th Street and 34th Street will be completely closed from 7:15 a.m. – 9 a.m.

I-74's right Iowa-bound lane will be closed from 7:30 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

All Arsenal traffic will be directed to the 14th Street ramp

River Drive's ramp from I-74 Illinois-bound will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.

River Drive from 19th Street to 55th Street will open for eastbound traffic around 9 a.m. Westbound lanes will stay closed until around 2:30 p.m.

All of River Drive will reopen by 6 p.m. Sunday