Weekend’s high heat will be the last of the season

Its was a scorcher out there! And its not going away as we go through the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be around 90 degrees with the humidity making it feel a few degrees warmer than that. Remember these high temperatures are in the shade, so exposed to the sun and you’re adding at least ten degrees more. Overnight lows will also stay quite warm with temperatures in the upper 60s.

For those of you who are just tired of all this heat, the good news is we’ll be done with these 90 degree plus temperatures until next year. In fact, a cold front is still expected to move through the area late Monday or early Tuesday. Scattered showers are still in the forecast but nothing too significant. Afterwards, temperatures will finally become more seasonal with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here