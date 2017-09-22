Toys for Tots seeking warehouse space for Christmas season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Organizers with Toys for Tots are looking for a warehouse to collect and store toys for the 2017 Christmas season.

The non-profit agency is looking for a building that is at least 24 by 50 feet with sufficient truck access and plenty of parking. An Illinois location would be preferable, but anywhere in the Quad Cities area will work. The warehouse needs to be available starting as soon as possible through January 15, 2017.

Toys for Tots is able to insure the building and property offered to the organization and can also produce a letter for tax deductions.

If you think you might have a suitable building please call (309) 782-6044, Ext. 307 and leave a message.