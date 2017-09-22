Texas Roadhouse to donate 100% of profits to hurricane victims

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The popular restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse announced on Friday, September 22 that they will be giving back to communities affected by recent hurricanes across the United States by donating 100% of their profits next Wednesday.

“More than 500 Texas Roadhouse locations across the country will donate 100 percent of profits to The American Red Cross and other local organizations to help communities impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. ” said a press release from the company.

The Davenport restaurant at 4005 E. 53th Street will participate in the massive fundraiser on September 27th, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The restaurant chain has also donated 50,000 meals to different shelters and to first responders that were affected by the storms.