Studio 8 features country artist from Andover, Zach Zurcher

Who I am: Zach Zurcher

What my music is: Country

What sets my music apart from the rest: “My music has a touch of old country music with just enough touch of modern country music to make it relevant. The song (“The Bottle”, which is in the player below) has been played on radio stations across the country and charted on the New Music Weekly country charts. I’ve traveled from Missouri to Oklahoma to be interviewed on radio stations supporting my music. My music isn’t just a hobby, but a career in the making. I’m doing everything in my power to make my music be heard.”



Follow Zach Zurcher on Facebook, click here

**If you would like to be a Weekly Featured Local Artist/Band on WQAD Studio 8, please complete the Featured Band Contact Form — click here. Also have a YouTube or SoundCloud link to a single song or a playlist of 2-5 songs that you can submit you would like to feature.