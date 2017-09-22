Six year sentence handed down on Davenport felon

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A former Davenport man was sentenced to six years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in federal court on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Michael S. Parker, 32, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2016 by Davenport police who responded to a disturbance call. During the incident, Parker attempted to flee and was apprehended by officers. A search revealed Parker had a loaded Taurus .38 caliber revolver in his possession.

According to court records, Parker is currently being held at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center operated by the Iowa Department of Corrections in Coralville.