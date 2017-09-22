Rock Island officer beaten unconscious while trying to make arrest, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND -- Police say an officer was beaten unconscious by a suspect while trying to make an arrest.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, September 21st when an officer responded to a domestic disturbance call, according to a statement from the Rock Island Police Department. He went to an apartment in the 200 block of 21st Street, where he encountered Cartier J. Leflore, age 35.

Amid the investigation, it was determined that Leflore had committed domestic battery, the statement said, and the officer attempted to arrest Leflore.

"Leflore then proceeded to resist and batter the officer, rendering the officer unconscious," read the police statement. "Leflore disarmed the officer of his taser and fled the scene."

Police said Leflore was found shortly after in the area of 23rd Street and 3rd Avenue. Arresting officers used their tasers "to subdue Leflore" and then arrested him.

Leflore was held in the Rock Island County Jail on $250,000 bond. He was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a peace officer, aggravated battery, and disarming a peace officer.

The injured officer suffered wounds to his face and head and was held in the hospital overnight for observation. The officer has since been released, but will not return to work until he has recovered from his injuries.