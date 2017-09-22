Quad City Marathon kicks off 20 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Quad Cities marathon has become a fall sports tradition and this year, its celebrating its 20th year in the QC.

As the race reaches a special milestone, organizers are gearing up for a bigger event than years past.

It will kick off Sunday, September 24th at 7:30 a.m. and start and end at John Deere Commons in Moline. The 26.2 mile race course features a mostly flat route along the Mississippi River.

Last year’s race winners were Hillary Too from Kenya came in at 02:17:02 for the women's marathon. For men's, Fikadu Teferi from Ethiopia finished at 02:16:55.

Race director Joe Moreno says he blown away by what the marathon has become and says the support will reflect in this year's race.

“After 20 years you really have to bring out the bling. You can’t have status quo for a 20th anniversary. We’ve got a bigger medal and a lot of enticements to get people engaged and the spectators in the community,” added Moreno.

If you’re coming from Iowa to Illinois – give yourself a little extra time on the bridges. All bridges will be open but could see backups before the race. There will also be parking at the iWireless Center in Moline.

First place winner for the men and women’s marathon open will take home $3,000.