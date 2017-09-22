Quad City health officials say now is a good time to get flu shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Flu season usually starts sometime in November, but the Iowa Department of Public Health is already seeing a handful of cases.

Health officials say now is a good time to get the flu shot.

"The thing to keep in mind is we want you to get it early because flu season is starting in October or November, and peaks in December February," says Genesis Infection Prevention Coordinator, Lisa Caffery.

Caffery says the earlier you get the shot the better because it takes two weeks for the vaccine to become effective.

The flu shot is recommended for most people of six months and older.

"As adults and children, if we get vaccinated then we protect those that can't be vaccinated," says Caffery.

The flu shot isn't 100% effective, but health officials say it will still give you protection and flu symptoms may not be as severe.

To get a free flu shot WQAD will team up with Genesis Health for a free flu shot clinic.

It will be held October 17th inside the WQAD lobby from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.