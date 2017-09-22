One sentenced, one pleads guilty to Muscatine gun offenses

MUSCATINE, Iowa — One Muscatine man was sentenced to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and a second Muscatine man pleaded guilty to going armed-with-intent in Muscatine County District Court on Friday, Sept. 22.

Anthony Green, 27, was sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Green had previously been convicted of a drug trafficking felony when he was found to be in possession, according to court records.

Also on Friday, Neil R. Bazan Jr., 20, pleaded guilty to going armed-with-intent stemming from an incident on July 28. According to court records, Bazan fired a rifle during a confrontation with another group of people. No one was injured as a result of the shots fired.

Bazan is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 3, at 9 a.m.