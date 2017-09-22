NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Fun With One Of Fall’s Favorite Fruits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How 'bout them apples?

I've wanted to say that ALL day as I show Jon and Eric how to transform apples into a couple of cute and cool crafts on our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am.

The first are these Apple Candles from the blog, Little Green Notebook. All you need are apples and tealights - it's that easy! Watch how we did it in the clip below.

The second craft is something for the kids - Apple Cinnamon Play Dough! I found it on the blog, Natural Beach Living and I love it because it's natural, I found all the ingredients in my kitchen, and you don't have to even turn on the oven (which is key when it's 90 degrees out, right?). See how we put it together in the clip above.

We finished Nailed It Or Failed It like we always do... by drinking (remember - our 11:57am is YOUR 4:57pm)! I made the guys these Fireball Cider Jell-O Shots from the website, Delish. What a great way to toast to FALL!