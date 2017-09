× Get ready to WALK on October 4th

The State of Iowa is pushing its residents to embrace walking as part of its “Healthiest State Initiative.”

On Wednesday, October 4th, cities across the state are scheduling walks for residents to join in.

Looking for a group to walk with? Click here to browse 15 “walks” scheduled for October 4th.

In a recent study, several Colorado and California cities have the most people that exercise on a regular basis. Iowa ranked No. 19 on that list.