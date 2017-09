Blue represents the detour

Red represents the construction area

MOLINE — Lane restrictions have been put in place for westbound River Drive because of a water main repair.

The City of Moline announced the lane restrictions between 34th Street and 55th Street Friday, September 22nd. The roadway was expected to be fully restored by the time the Quad Cities Marathon rolls around on Sunday, September 24th.

A detour has been put in place.