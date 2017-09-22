Bureau Valley Students “Bolt Up” For Week 5 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

School spirit comes in the form of a STORM east of the Quad Cities.

On Friday, September 22nd, students at Bureau Valley High School in Manlius, Illinois stormed their football field for Week 5 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally during Good Morning Quad Cities.

It's Homecoming Week and this year's theme is "Bolt Up":

Every year, every class participates in the Homecoming Parade. They only have a few hours to put together their floats and we got to show you all four of them:

We continued our sign contest, with prizes from our sponsor - Manlius Oil. The Doty Family, which owns Manlius Oil, loved all the signs so much, they decided to give every participant a gift card and every student there a free t-shirt:

As is tradition, we ended The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally with the Marching Band, which played the theme song from a famous movie:

Thanks for having us, Bureau Valley!

NEXT WEEK - We head to Galesburg High School for Week 6 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally. You can find all the details here.