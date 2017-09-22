BBB Scam Tracker: How to avoid the virus that freezes your computer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- If your computer is freezing up, you may have fallen victim to a scam that is popping up in the area.

The Better Business Bureau's Sandra Bowden says Ransomware, also known as Crypto Wall, freezes up people's computers, holding you ransom until you pay to unlock it.

Bowden joined us Wednesday, September 20, during WQAD News 8 at 11. She says at least two local people fell victim to the scam the week of Sunday, September 10. Bowden says the two paid up to $400 to unlock their computers after it was hacked, but across the country, people have paid up to $10,000 to do the same thing.

Bowden says most versions of the scam demand a payment in an online currency called Bitcoin.

"You can try to remove this virus by yourself," Bowden said. "If you have a really good virus scanning program, you can try to do that, but most of the time, it's not going to let you."

Bowden says most of the customers will have to call tech support to get the virus off, but she says people need to use anti-virus software to make sure this doesn't happen to them.

