Workers injured in explosion at steel plant in Wilton, Iowa

WILTON, Iowa — Multiple workers were injured in an explosion at Gerdau Ameristeel.

A spokesperson from the Wilton Police Department confirmed that the explosion happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 20th, causing damage to the building.

A statement from Gerdau confirmed that three employees and one contractor were injured; two have since been released. The company said they are investigating the incident to find out what happened.

“Gerdau’s priority is attending to the injured, their families and employees at the Iowa plant,” the statement said. “The company has activated its Employee Assistance Program to offer its services to the injured and their families. No further details regarding the incident are available at this time.”