We Need YOUR Questions for the Vice President of Western Illinois University-Quad Cities

Posted 5:30 am, September 21, 2017

Hundreds of students in Illinois and Iowa are continuing their education after high school at Western Illinois University’s Quad Cities Campus and school leaders want that number – and the campus – to grow.

On Thursday, September 28th, we are having “Breakfast With…” the Vice President for WIU-QC, Dr. Joseph Rives, live on Good Morning Quad Cities at Dead Poet’s Espresso in Moline.

We’re going to ask Dr. Rives about the exciting things happening at WIU-QC in the 2017-18 school year, how the long-term impact of the state’s budget impasse, and what the future looks like for the riverfront campus.



