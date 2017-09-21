Timeline: Lightning blamed for three structure fires in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Firefighters were busy keeping up with fires caused by lightning overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, September 20th and 21st.

Here's the timeline of what happened, according to Davenport Fire District Chief Robbie Minnaert:

7:35 p.m. -- A garage fire in the 7000 block of Wisconsin Avenue. A small area on the outside of a detached garage was on fire, and was quickly put out.

8:35 p.m. -- A house fire in the 800 block of South Dittmer Street. Crews arrived to find the street the house was on was covered in two feet of water. The fire was small, and found in the attic; firefighters quickly put it out. Lightning had apparently struck a TV antenna that was attached to the roof.

2:45 a.m. -- A garage fire in the 4500 block of Eastern Avenue. The garage was fully engulfed in flames and crews had to use three hose lines to put it out. It took about 15 minutes to put the fire out. The garage was completely destroyed. Two nearby vehicles were also damaged by heat.

There were no injuries reported in any of these fires.

Also, at around 9:30 p.m. a large tree fell on two homes in the 700 block of Kirkwood Blvd. Neighbors recalled hearing a large crash when the tree fell on the homes, one of which was vacant. Neighbors said they have been trying to get the tree removed since May. There were no injuries. Photos below.