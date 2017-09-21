The $30 million cut: How it impacts Iowa’s universities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa- The University of Iowa is proposing a 7% increase in tuition annually for five years until 2022, but that decision has not been finalized.

Iowa State Senator Jim Lykam told WQAD News 8 Thursday, September 21, state lawmakers could have discussed increased funding for the University of Iowa, Iowa State, and Northern Iowa, had there been a special session. Wednesday, September 20, state lawmakers learned, there would be no special session

Also Thursday, we had Breakfast With the University of Iowa's Vice President for Student Life, Dr. Melissa Shivers. She called the $30 million cut to the state's three public universities very significant. See her response in the video below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"It challenges us to have our students raise tuition and try to get them to give in more to the university which can be challenging to some of our students," Shivers said.

Shivers said the Iowa Board of Regents will discuss the tuition increase at its meeting next month in Cedar Falls.

To see our interview with Quad City native and freshman Spencer Peachee, see the video below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday, September 28, we are having Breakfast With the Vice President for Western Illinois University's Quad Cities campus, Joe Rives. We'll talk about all the exciting things happening at the school this year. it's happening at Dead poet's Espresso in Moline. If you have any questions for Rives, click on this link.