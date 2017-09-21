Snake Alley in Burlington named a Ripley’s “Odd Spot”

BURLINGTON, Iowa — In an effort to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the world-famous Ripley’s Believe It or Not! cartoon, Ripley’s is naming 100 “Odd Spots” as part of their Ripley’s Guide to the Curious Corners of America.

But residents of the Quad Cities won’t need to travel very far to visit one of these “Odd Spots.”

Snake Alley in Burlington has been selected as the first spot to be dedicated.

The unbelievably crooked street, which was constructed in 1894, is composed of limestone and locally-fired blueclay bricks.

“The uniqueness of this street makes it the perfect place for our very first Ripley’s ‘Odd Spot,'” said Edward Meyer, VP of Exhibits & Archives for Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

Meyer referred to Snake Alley as a perfect match, odd and unusual, and a must see in the area.

The “Odd Spot” will receive a bronze plaque for permanent installation, and the mayor’s office will receive and original Ripley’s Believe It or Not! commemorative frames cartoon.

The dedication for Snake Alley will take place on Tuesday, September 26, at 5:30 p.m.