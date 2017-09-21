No special session for Iowa state lawmakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa- State lawmakers will not have to return to the statehouse for a special session to deal with the budget shortfall.

Governor Kim Reynolds says a special session is not necessary. Her administration plans to borrow an additional $13 million from state reserves. That's on top of the nearly $249 million in previous cuts and borrowing from reserves.

Some feared the administration would have to borrow eve more since revenue projections had been off so much, but the budget chief says the numbers are all in order.

"This is the exact same thing that was done for 30 years," Department of Management Director Dave Roederer said. "The system we are using is the same process. This is also audited ever year by the auditor."

The budget chief says the numbers weren't as bad as expected at the end of the month, but critics say the Governor's office should do more than just borrow more money.

